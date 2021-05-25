On what would have been J.J. Vallow's ninth birthday, the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office announced it was filing new charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, including for first-degree murder in the case of missing-turned-murdered children that made international headlines in part due to the couple's purported doomsday beliefs, writes Post Register reporter Johnathan Hogan.
The charges come 18 months after law enforcement began investigating the whereabouts of J.J. and his sister, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, after J.J.'s grandmother said she was concerned that she had not heard from him in several months. The children's bodies were found buried on Daybell's property in June 2020.
"We know many members of the community may feel that progress on this case has been slow," Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said in a news conference held with Special Prosecutor Rob Wood. "Due to the ongoing safety restrictions imposed by the courts during the pandemic, we just recently were given permission to present information to the grand jury for their review."
In all, a combined nine new charges were filed against Vallow and Daybell. They were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Additionally, Daybell also was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell.
They also were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft. The indictment states Daybell, Vallow and Vallow's since-deceased brother Alex Cox conspired with "other co-conspirators, both known and unknown" to kill J.J. and Tylee.
The indictment states Daybell and Vallow "endorsed and espoused religious beliefs for the purpose or encouraging and/or justifying," the killings of J.J. and Tylee. You can read Hogan's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.