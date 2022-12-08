Idaho Capitol dome blue sky file

The dome of the Idaho Capitol in Boise.

With roughly 2,500 Idahoans rushing to file state income tax returns by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for this year’s tax rebate, Idaho’s state Tax Commission is reporting backlogs and long wait times for callers.

Call volumes are up 56% over the last three years, the commission reports, and it is receiving a large number of requests for changes to addresses and financial information in order to receive rebates, with 1,200 of those requests currently being processed. There’s a 45- to 60-day backlog of those, said Renee Eymann, senior public information officer for the Tax Commission.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

