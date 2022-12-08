...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the lower valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain
valleys.
* WHERE...Baker County and the Treasure Valley of Oregon and
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all
transportation corridors in the advised area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid
snow accumulation on road surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
With roughly 2,500 Idahoans rushing to file state income tax returns by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for this year’s tax rebate, Idaho’s state Tax Commission is reporting backlogs and long wait times for callers.
Call volumes are up 56% over the last three years, the commission reports, and it is receiving a large number of requests for changes to addresses and financial information in order to receive rebates, with 1,200 of those requests currently being processed. There’s a 45- to 60-day backlog of those, said Renee Eymann, senior public information officer for the Tax Commission.
As a result, this week the commission launched a new feature to allow callers to keep their place in line when they call for tax help without having to wait for long periods of time on hold. The commission’s call center now offers a “courtesy callback” feature.
Gordon Myers, Tax Commission call center supervisor, said the new feature will allow callers to stand by for a call back, but they’ll need to be prepared to take the call when it comes, as the system will only call back once.
If customers don’t answer the callback when it comes, they’ll have to call again and start over.
“Like all employers, we’re struggling to hire employees, and we currently have more than 40 vacant positions,” Eymann told the Idaho Press.
So far, the Tax Commission has issued 719,000 rebates totaling $402.5 million, as a result of the rebate law passed in a special session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept. 1.