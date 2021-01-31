One month into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to long-term care facilities, there are still a number of vulnerable residents without their first dose, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Willene Griffin's 93-year-old mother, who lives at Copper Springs Senior Living in Meridian, has not yet received her first dose of the vaccine and is not yet scheduled to receive it.
Griffin, who is 68, was vaccinated this month because of her work in the West Ada School District. She said she's uncomfortable with the fact that she has been vaccinated, but her mother hasn't.
"It is hard," Griffin said. "And I have teacher friends who have gotten the vaccine and I want them to get it, but it is hard because my mom is so vulnerable."
Out of Idaho's 400 long-term care facilities, a little more than half have begun to vaccinate residents. according to the state Department of Health & Welfare. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.