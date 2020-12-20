A new nationwide survey found that officials with two-thirds of the long-term care facilities surveyed say they won’t make it another year because of the increased costs due to COVID-19; local officials say Idaho is seeing the same rise in expenses, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association, said several Idaho assisted living facilities have closed; others have consolidated into one building.
The national survey, released this week after being conducted by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, found the added costs from the pandemic come from staffing challenges.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.