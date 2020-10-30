Long lines are being reported at Meridian City Hall for the final day of early voting, and Ada County elections officials are advising voters to instead try one of the other early voting locations: The Basque Center in Boise; the Ada County elections office; Hope Lutheran Church in Eagle; or the Mobile Voting Center, which today is stationed at the Lake Hazel Library. Lines are short at those locations, and “voters are getting in and out quickly,” according to an announcement from Ada County Elections. At Meridian City Hall, however, voters are waiting in line up to 25 minutes, “and the wait times there are expected to increase as the day continues.”
“Voters can avoid peak times and see trends from the past 3 weeks at our early voting locations using this tool: https://adacounty.id.gov/elections/facts-and-figures/visualization-early-voting-wait-times/ ,” the office reported.
It also reported that combined early voting and absentee turnout so far is up to 52% of registered voters in Ada County. As of 8 a.m. today, 141,664 ballots had been issued, and of those, 110,745 returned, for a 78.2% rate of return. Ada County residents have cast 45,694 ballots through in-person early voting. The county also is updating early voting data at this website: https://adacounty.id.gov/elections/absentee-ballot-tracking/