Shopping appointments, Zoom calls with Santa and high stakes for small businesses — 2020’s holiday shopping season is shaping up to be unique, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. As retailers, both large and small, gear up for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and the greater holiday shopping season, they’re hoping the novel coronavirus pandemic won’t deter customers. After an economic downturn caused by COVID-19 restrictions, the holidays offer an opportunity to recoup some financial losses from earlier this year, and less than solid turnout could spell demise for the Treasure Valley’s small businesses still struggling to recover.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers are soaring in Southwest Idaho; Friday's new-case count, at 1,786, set a new record for the second time in four days.
That’s why retailers are getting creative with purchasing options, in hopes customers will be safe and comfortable shopping, whether in person or online.
“We’re playing it safe, first and foremost,” said Chad Dryden, marketing and promotions director for the Record Exchange, a downtown Boise record store. “We want to make sure that not only our customers are safe but our staff is safe.”
