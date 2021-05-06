When Elizabeth Bowen was pulled off a ventilator and released from the hospital in late January, her fight against COVID-19 wasn’t over, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Still on oxygen but not infectious, she could only find the energy to go to the bathroom and the family room.
Everything she did, including daily tasks she was used to, required a tradeoff. If she washed dishes today, she might not have the energy to go to the grocery store.
The vaccines offered unknowns to some, but to Bowen, who said she trusts vaccines, the unknowns couldn’t be worse than what she was going through.
“I think almost dying is about as bad as it gets. Anything above that is an improvement,” she said.
Elizabeth long suffered from lasting COVID-19 symptoms after leaving the hospital. But after receiving both rounds of the vaccine, she hopes her health will continue improving.
Many people like Bowen, 60, who suffer from long COVID-19, experience a range of symptoms that last months after their initial coronavirus infections. And lately, some long-haulers say they feel better after receiving the vaccine, which has cast immunization as a rare chance for long-haulers to feel better.
Research hasn’t yet offered complete answers or confirmation of the phenomenon, like the litany of other medical mysteries that COVID-19 long-haulers are faced with daily. But increasingly, long-haulers see hope in inoculation.
“What we have seen so far is that some of the long-haulers in the first few days after the vaccine, like many people without long-hauler’s who get vaccinated, can have a rough go of things,” Dr. David Pate, who serves on the governor’s coronavirus response taskforce and is former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System in Boise. "But even those individuals are telling us that those symptoms did go away in a matter of days and many are telling us that they feel significantly better in the long term.”
