An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
Those estimates are based on Idahoans’ self-reported experiences with COVID-19 and “long COVID,” in a new round of surveys the bureau rolled out between June and August. At the time, increasingly infectious versions of the omicron coronavirus variant spread through Idaho.
Idaho adults were far more likely to report ongoing health problems from COVID-19 than the national average of 7.5% to 7.6%.
“Long COVID” is a constellation of lingering medical issues that can range from loss of smell and taste, to debilitating symptoms that a growing number of studies attribute to COVID-19’s damage to the heart, lungs, circulatory system, brain and other organs.
The Idaho Capital Sun reported last month that, based on a fraction of Idaho’s insurance claims, a minimum of 1,400 Idahoans needed health care for long COVID since October.
And a new report from The Brookings Institution suggests that long COVID is one of the drivers of an ongoing labor crisis. You can read Dutton's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.