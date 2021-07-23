We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Sprinkler heads direct irrigation water across a field off Pinto Road on Thursday. Local water districts in the Treasure Valley are taking measures to conserve during an unprecedented drought.
Water management entities are taking action in response to ongoing drought conditions in the Treasure Valley, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Caldwell Municipal Irrigation District will be reducing the water it provides to 70% of normal flow. This follows an announcement that Pioneer Irrigation District, which also serves customers in the Caldwell area, would be reducing the water it provides to 70% of normal flow in hopes that it will stretch the irrigation season to Sept. 7, a date that's subject to change.
Normally, irrigation would be available the first week in April and continue until the first or second week of October, said Pioneer Irrigation District Superintendent Mark Zirschky, But this year, a drier-than-normal spring and a warmer-than-usual summer melted the snowpack that feeds local reservoirs faster than predicted.
“You wish for the perfect storm with the snow melt, that it comes off slow and consistent,” Zirschky said, “and this year just didn’t do it.”