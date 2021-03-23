Nearly 100 people gathered on the state Capitol steps for a vigil against anti-Asian racism organized local high school and junior high students in response to the Atlanta, Ga. mass murder, reports Nik Streng of Idaho Education News, and a vigil hosted by the Boise Valley Japanese American Citizens League is set for 6:30 tonight at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to honor Asian Americans affected by hate crimes.
Saturday night's gathering followed the March 16 shootings in Georgia and a surge in incidents of anti-Asian discrimination across America. Wency Suo, a sophomore at Boise High who organized Saturday's vigil, said, "I'm really proud of my community. I feel so happy that I was able to get so many people to come out and ... actually speak up on their own experiences."
Among Saturday's speakers was North Junior High student Yvonne Shen, who said, "Asians are supposed to be quiet and shy, but that time is up." State Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, told the crowd that Idaho is not immune to anti-Asian discrimination. "It's already here," she said.
You can read Streng's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.