After Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order on March 25, traffic dropped precipitously in the Boise area, according to data from the Ada County Highway District, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Mike Boydstun, the congestion management supervisor for ACHD, said the weeks after the stay at home order took effect had such low numbers of traffic that his team had to change stoplight signal timings to keep people from waiting pointlessly.
The team monitoring the district’s 196 traffic cameras saw drop in vehicles, he noted.
“For a couple of weeks, it was apparent that people were not traveling or being out and about quite as much,” Boydstun said. “I was thinking, ‘This is more back to what I remember back in the 1980s.’”
While crashes dropped from about 65 incidents per week to 19 incidents a week at the lowest point,“The number of fatal crashes almost doubled” from March 21 to May 21, said Idaho State Police Patrol Sgt. Jason Cagle During that time frame in 2019, there were five fatal crashes in the Treasure Valley, compared to nine this year.
“There’s been a huge increase in high-speed drivers … and instead of 5-10 over, people are doing in the 90s and the 100s,” Cagle said. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.