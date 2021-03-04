The Idaho House has voted 54-13 in favor of legislation allowing local school districts to certify as teachers anyone who meets locally set requirements, as long as they include being at least 18, not having an infectious disease, passing a criminal background check, and holding a bachelor’s degree.
“The school district or charter school is required to provide these teachers with mentoring or professional development and … may impose additional requirements,” said Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins. “That is up to the individual schools.”
He said the bill, HB 221, is aimed at Idaho’s teacher shortage. “Each year we are usually about 600 teachers short,” Shepherd told the House. “Next year is expected to be worse due to the impacts of COVID.”
While acknowledging that Idaho already has several alternative forms of teacher certification, including participation in the Teach for America program, a “Grow Your Own” program that encourages aides and other school staffers to become teachers and more, Shepherd said, “We need a new tool. So I guess our only option, unless we try something like this, is to not have a teacher in the classroom at all.”
All 12 House Democrats plus one House Republican, Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, a high school teacher, opposed the bill; 54 House Republicans voted in favor.
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a longtime teacher, spoke against the bill. “Do we have the mentoring? We don’t know that,” she said. “Can we put one more hat on our local districts, truly, without funding to make this happen? And at this point, I would say no. We’re not there yet.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school district superintendent, debated in favor of the bill. “This bill is about putting the most qualified candidate possible in the classrooms in front of the kids,” he said. “Right now, if you’re in a remote, little school somewhere, you’ll get zero to two qualified applicants.”
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said, “What this does, it allows the school, the local control, to say, ‘We need to fill this position, and we’re not finding any candidates right now.’ … This is a local decision that will be made.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, a retired educator who said he started teaching at Bonneville High School in 1973, said, “I’m absolutely confident that our school administrators will bring people into the classroom who are good, outstanding folks who are qualified to teach.” He said when he looks back on his first year as a teacher, it was his experience as a student in the classroom that affected the way he taught more than his years of professional training. “There really wasn’t anything in my professional education classes that helped me better that first year than just having watched good teachers for 16 years of my life,” he told the House.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said in her rural district, “When we’re looking for a calculus or an Algebra 2 teacher, they’re not easy for us to find. So this puts it in the hands of the local school board. … I think it fills a definite need.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said the answer to the teacher shortage is to pay teachers competitively. He called the bill a way “to avoid having to deal with the root cause of this problem.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, agreed. “We need to pay the darn teachers, that’s the solution to this problem. Pay them in rural areas, pay them in urban areas. Just pay them,” she said. “That’s how you get teachers to work, not by dropping our standards.”
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, a teacher, said, “Unfortunately, this is applying a Band-Aid where heart surgery is required.”
Under HB 221, the locally issued teacher certification would be valid only in the school district or charter school where it’s issued, and couldn’t be transferred to another one. For teachers in career-technical education programs, professional experience could be substituted for a bachelor’s degree.
Shepherd, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the House, “I have faith in our administrators not putting an unqualified teacher in the classroom.” The bill now moves to senators for consideration.