A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Freelance reporter Heath Druzin was on top of an Idaho mountain on a weekend climbing trip out of cell service when Afghanistan’s government collapsed. He returned to a flood of messages saying Kabul had fallen to the Taliban.
A former Stars and Stripes newspaper reporter, Druzin's first thought was of an Afghan journalist friend who he worked with in Afghanistan. His friend translated and helped arrange interviews when Druzin covered the war.
“I’ve got to get him out of there,” Druzin said, pausing. “It was a really panicked, helpless feeling.”
There were a lot of “false starts,” when it came to his friend making it inside the Kabul airport with his family in order to leave the country, Druzin said. Huge crowds of desperate people made for dangerous “tightly packed mob scene,” he said. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.