The sweeping property tax legislation that the Idaho Legislature introduced and passed in three days last week rests on a major assumption: That local elected officials in Idaho have only one interest, and that’s to increase their budgets. “They just want more,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who wrote the bill, told the Idaho Press last week, rubbing his thumb against his fingers to signify money.
Local officials who are in charge of providing services ranging from police and fire protection to libraries, parks, roads and more, beg to differ. Moyle’s assumption is behind an array of new limits on local government budgets in fast-growing areas included in the bill, which he claims are the only way to reduce property taxes for hard-hit Idahoans. But in reality, local government budget increases tied to growth in themselves have zero impact on local property taxpayers’ bills.
Here’s why: Under current law, local governments are capped on how much they can increase their budgets from property taxes each year at 3%, plus allowances for new construction, annexation, and in rare cases, expiring urban renewal districts, including an upcoming one in Caldwell, where the assessed value of the expiring district can be added to the new construction roll. But when those factors cause budget increases, the new taxpayers — the newly annexed properties, the newly built ones, and the ones in expiring renewal districts — begin paying taxes to the local taxing districts at the same rate as existing property taxpayers. That means that that factor alone doesn’t raise anyone’s property tax.
“There’s no change in the rate,” explained Alan Dornfest, property tax policy supervisor for the Idaho State Tax Commission. In mathematical terms, both the numerator and the denominator increase by the same percentage, resulting in the same rate.
That doesn’t mean no one will see tax increases. Other factors, chiefly the huge gulf between soaring residential property tax values and the taxable values Idaho assigns to other types of property, such as business property, that haven’t been growing, result in a tax shift onto homes. That’s why Idaho homeowners have been hit with property tax increases that in some cases, especially for those on fixed incomes, are so huge they can no longer afford to stay in the homes they own.
That can occur even if the local government’s property tax budget doesn’t increase at all, or goes down. It’s because the city or other taxing district’s budget is divided by the total taxable value in the district to determine the rate. The combination of rate and taxable value determines what each property pays.
In fact, it’s local government officials themselves who decide whether to add the full value of new growth to their budgets; if they add less than 100% of that value, everyone’s tax rate goes down. Moyle’s bill, HB 389, takes that decision out of their hands, forcing new limits on fast-growing parts of the state including the cities of Caldwell, Nampa and Boise.
Moyle told the House as it debated the bill on May 4, “This will slow down what they can grab.”
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said Monday, “I’m baffled, I’m disappointed, but beyond that I’m deeply grieved as I have watched the discussion and listened to the rhetoric.”
“It almost appears that the Legislature does not respect or value the work that is done at the local level,” she said.
Kling noted that Nampa is experiencing “crazy growth.” This year, with the construction of the big new Amazon facility going on the tax rolls, “This was a great year for Nampa to try to get ahead because of the new construction,” she said. “Our intent was to not use any of the 3% that we would be allowed for a tax increase, to where there’s no tax increase and we do everything that we need to do with new construction. Unfortunately, with this bill, we will not be able to.”
