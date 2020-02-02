Legislation that would severely curb local governments’ ability to raise property taxes has three mayors of the Treasure Valley’s major cities worried, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Meridian Mayor Robert Simison say they are concerned about two proposals from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star: One that would freeze property tax increases statewide for a year, and another that would cap local governments’ property tax growth at 3% a year, regardless of new construction.
The two bills have not had a committee hearing yet, but that could happen soon, Carmel reports.
Moyle says this will help halt the increasing burden property taxes have on homeowners as home values shoot through the roof. But McLean, Kling and Simison said the legislation would make it difficult for their cities to pay for the infrastructure needed to keep up with growth. You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.