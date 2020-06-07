Crowds have taken to the streets in cities across the United States for nearly two weeks to protest racism and police brutality. The protests, stemming from the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, have led to conversations in homes, on the news and on social media about what role race plays in American society, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek.
Idaho Public Television hosted a conversation on Idaho Reports Thursday about the role race and racism plays in Idaho.
In “Race and the Gem State,” host Melissa Davlin spoke to Boise State University professor Michael Strickland, former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, who was the state’s first elected African-American legislator, her son, Idaho Black History Museum Director Philip Thompson, and Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez.
Each speaker, throughout the half-hour long segment, touched on the misconception that racism is not an ongoing problem in Idaho.
Thompson said that belief may come from the small percentage of the population of the state that is made up of people of color.
“There has been such a small population so we didn’t have the deep systematic, legislative efforts statewide to keep a people disenfranchised,” he said.
Buckner-Webb added, “We have not hit a critical mass.”
“It is a classic misconception — people are confusing racism with acts of hostility and newsworthy stories,” Strickland said.
“Racism is a feeling of superiority, and then there are acts of discrimination,” he added. “Those are the acts that take place, they are not always in the paper and are almost more insidious. It takes something that is visual sometimes like a murder for people to see that this is a symptom of underlying issues.”
