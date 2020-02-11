A proposal to freeze property tax increases for a year statewide was met with stiff resistance from city and county officials from around Idaho on Tuesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. The House Rev & Tax Committee heard from more than a dozen people on Tuesday but ran out of time; the hearing will continue at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. You can watch live here ((click on Legislature, then East Wing 42 Stream). You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.
