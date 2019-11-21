Brigham Young University-Idaho officials said Wednesday that the university decided to stop accepting Medicaid to waive a student health plan due to concerns for local health care providers, write Post Register reporters Nathan Brown and Victoria Varnedoe. But local health care providers are questioning that.
Doug McBride, spokesman for Madison Memorial Hospital, said the hospital was not in communication with the university on this topic before the university decided not to accept Medicaid. He said the hospital and those associated with it have not expressed concern about acquiring more Medicaid patients and that Madison County has a strong medical community ready to handle the county's needs.
"Due to the health care needs of the tens of thousands of students enrolled annually on the campus of BYU-Idaho, it would be impractical for the local medical community and infrastructure to support them with only Medicaid coverage," the university said.
