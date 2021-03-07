Patrick Connor hoped everything would be wrapped up in one night, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. The public hearing for his 128-acre Prescott Ridge project in northwest Meridian took place on Feb. 23 and Connor, the project’s developer, anticipated a final answer from the city council.
But after Connor presented the development, the city council unanimously delayed a vote on it until April 13. Council members repeatedly mentioned the “elephant in the room.” They were referring to SB 1108, a bill proposed by Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell that is intended to reduce property taxes.
The bill has been criticized by local governments because it limits them to recognizing 75% of new construction in their property tax budgets each year, and 75% of annexation (except for a fire protection district, which was included in a recent amendment), rather than 100% of both.
As a result of uncertainty around its budget, the Meridian City Council chose to delay annexations into the city for six weeks while the bill is being considered in the state Legislature. That leaves developers like Connor in limbo. The bill was scheduled for a full Senate vote this past week, but that was delayed until Monday.
The city councils in Nampa and Caldwell have discussed taking a similar pause as Meridian. The local governments have frequently raised the idea that they want growth to pay for growth, not just 75% of it.
Bill Rauer, executive officer for the Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho, said developers are caught in the middle; his association opposes the bill. You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.