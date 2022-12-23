...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A shopper drops a donation into a Salvation Army kettle at Fred Meyer in Nampa on Thursday. Charitable organizations are appealing for help, as more people are in need and donations are down this holiday season because of inflation.
People who were taking tags off the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree to buy gifts for those in need last year have found themselves asking to be helped by the same program this year, according to Major Thomas Stambaugh, Boise Corps officer and Treasure Valley coordinator for the Salvation Army, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd.
The organization is not alone in seeing more people requesting help from charity services this year when compared with last. Representatives from St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho, Boise Rescue Mission and the Idaho Foodbank have all seen a growing demand for the services they provide thanks to rising costs due to inflation.