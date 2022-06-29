Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, started hearing about the messages reaching his constituents in mid-February, right in the middle of the legislative session, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. “Sen. Jim Woodward partnered with far-left Democrats to kill a bill to protect parental rights in Idaho,” a Facebook ad that ran from Feb. 16 to 27 read.
“FACT: Sen. Jim Woodward, a fake conservative, voted to fully fund pro-BLM programs, LGTBQ initiatives, and safe spaces for liberal students,” another from early March said.
“The question (from residents) was, ‘What’s Woodward doing down there? What’s wrong with him? How come he doesn’t represent us?’ And if you see me on a day-to-day basis, I am us,” Woodward said. “It’s easy to take one singular vote and critique it, but sometimes we voted yes on one bill and no on another, and they were both regarding the same topic, but you can cherry pick those votes. And then to the person who’s not following it on a day-to-day basis, you can present a picture that’s false.”
The ads were paid for by Idaho Freedom Action, the 501(c)(4) arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 with a stated mission of “replacing the state’s socialist policies.”
The group has long been a focus of criticism for its influence over the Idaho Legislature and its activities in Idaho elections, particularly as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt group. In the past year, the group also launched its own political action committee called Idaho Freedom PAC, and operates much of its campaign activities through those two entities.
Idaho Freedom Action has several of the same main staff members as the Idaho Freedom Foundation, including Wayne Hoffman as president, Dustin Hurst as vice president, and Fred Birnbaum as legislative affairs director. The PAC lists Hurst as its treasurer.
Until mid-April, Idaho Freedom Action reported all of its activities related to the legislative session as lobbying for specific bills under consideration in the Legislature. Between January and March, the ads the organization reported buying on Facebook totaled $35,708.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office says there’s nothing illegal about the activity, and that the organization is careful about the wording of advertisements and other messages to comply with Idaho law.
But regardless of legality, Woodward said he doesn’t see the ads as lobbying efforts.
“When they’re putting those messages out in our home districts during the session, that’s negative campaigning is what that is,” Woodward said. “They already had their candidates chosen and they were starting the smear campaigns that proved successful.”
Earlier this year, Sens. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls; Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; and Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, were also targets of Idaho Freedom Action’s Facebook ads. Several ads accused them of “covering for woke teachers unions” and funding a “social justice agenda” at Boise State University because they voted yes on a bill approving funding for Idaho’s higher education institutions, which included Boise State. All three lost their seats.
Agenbroad said also was targeted by mass text messages that went out with the same rhetoric during the legislative session.
Agenbroad said he doesn’t see any of the ads or texts as lobbying either, and doesn’t think they should be reported that way.
“It’s wrong. I think it’s absolutely wrong,” Agenbroad said. “Particularly when you’re going to come out with misinformation and lies, people should be held accountable to that. I do not see the sunshine in their reporting like a candidate is held accountable to. Is anybody breaking any laws? I’m not claiming that. Are they exploiting the existing system? I think so.”
