Ada County GOP Chairman Ryan Davidson, who is running for the Ada County commission, is the target of a lobbying disclosure complaint filed with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office in April, alleging that he’s been flouting the law, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The complaint was filed by Ada County GOP Central Committee member Edward Humphreys.
“The purpose of this complaint is to prompt the Secretary of State to open an investigation into all political organizations that have financial ties to Ryan Davidson including, but not limited to; The Liberty Lobby of Idaho, Liberty Political Consulting, and the Ada County Republican Central Committee,” Humphreys wrote in the complaint.
Humphreys alleges Davidson has breached a number of lobbying disclosure laws regarding his lobbying work for a kratom-distributing firm called Happy Hippo LLC. “Considering that Ryan Davidson is currently running to be on the Ada County Board of Commissioners it is my hope that the Secretary of State’s office will quickly carry out its duties as outlined in section 67-6623 of the Idaho Code and report these alleged violations to the appropriate law enforcement authority to protect citizens in Ada County,” Humphreys wrote.
Humphreys charged in the complaint that the lobbying disclosure violations were part of a long pattern of Davidson’s run-ins with the law, citing his lengthy record of misdemeanors and infractions. Most of those incidents involved either driving without privileges or failure to appear, according to Idaho court records; he also was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer in 2001.
In a statement sent to the Idaho Press, Davidson said he did not intend to file incorrect reports with the Secretary of State’s Office. “If they determine that I was required to include the event in my report, I will gladly take any steps needed to remedy the issue,” Davidson wrote.
“It is clear that the complaint filed was politically motivated and timed in such a fashion to impugn my character while I am running for re-election as Ada County Republican Chairman. I am a grassroots political activist who has strived to push the party in a more principled, limited government direction,” Davidson wrote.
He called his misdemeanors “part of my activism” for those principles.
“I fought many battles in court to vindicate constitutional rights. In some of these battles I ended up being charged with simple misdemeanors, all related to failure to pay tickets that I was contesting,” Davidson wrote.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.