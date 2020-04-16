State of the City

Artist Eilen Jewell performs an opening performance for the start of the Boise State of the City Sept. 12, 2018, at the Morrison Center.

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We can’t go to events in person right now, but virtual and livestreaming events are helping fill that need for human interaction and entertainment, writes Idaho Press community engagement editor Jeanne Huff. She's compiled a list of local online entertainment and events coming up this week, from live music streaming concerts by local artists to an opportunity to watch a current feature at The Flicks from home. Among the upcoming events are a Facebook live concert by Eilen Jewell that will feature two new songs; a John Prine Virtual Tribute Concert on the Record Exchange's Facebook page on Sunday; and an author event sponsored by Rediscovered Books.

You can read the full roundup here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments