We can’t go to events in person right now, but virtual and livestreaming events are helping fill that need for human interaction and entertainment, writes Idaho Press community engagement editor Jeanne Huff. She's compiled a list of local online entertainment and events coming up this week, from live music streaming concerts by local artists to an opportunity to watch a current feature at The Flicks from home. Among the upcoming events are a Facebook live concert by Eilen Jewell that will feature two new songs; a John Prine Virtual Tribute Concert on the Record Exchange's Facebook page on Sunday; and an author event sponsored by Rediscovered Books.
