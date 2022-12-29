From left, Taiwan Flour Mills Association Chairman Tony Yi-Chuen Shu, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle display signed copies of the two-year wheat trade agreement at the Capitol in Boise in September. Little just returned from his second trade mission to Taiwan.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently returned from his second official trade mission as governor, traveling to Singapore and Taiwan — the latter of which elicited an immediate response from the Chinese government.
China officially claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and its government rebukes visits there from foreign governments and other perceived acknowledgments of Taiwan’s sovereignty. Notably, when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in August, China immediately responded by performing military maneuvers.
Little’s trip to the island sparked a much milder response, but the Chinese government did promptly contact the governor’s office via phone following his visit.