Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently returned from his second official trade mission as governor, traveling to Singapore and Taiwan — the latter of which elicited an immediate response from the Chinese government.

China officially claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and its government rebukes visits there from foreign governments and other perceived acknowledgments of Taiwan’s sovereignty. Notably, when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in August, China immediately responded by performing military maneuvers.


