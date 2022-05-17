The first race to be called tonight was the biggest one: Idaho Gov. Brad Little defeated seven challengers — including current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — in the state’s GOP primary on Tuesday but still will face multiple rivals in the November election.
Early results showed Little well ahead with 62% of the vote to McGeachin's 25%.
On the Democratic side, results at press time showed teacher Stephen Heidt of Marsing in the lead, but write-in votes for Shelby Rognstad, the current mayor of Sandpoint, and another write-in, David Reilly of Post Falls still hadn’t been fully tallied; the winner of that race will face Little in November.
Also on the November ballot will be anti-government activist Ammon Bundy who is running as an independent; and the nominees of the Constitution and Libertarian parties. Both those were contested primaries, the Libertarians between John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand; and the Constitution Party between Chantyrose Davison, who was on the ballot, and write-in Dr. Ryan Cole. At press time, Sand and Cole were ahead.
The biggest fireworks, by far, came in the Republican primary, which saw a sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.