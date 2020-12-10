Gov. Brad Little made an anguished plea to Idahoans Thursday to choose to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 to avoid a looming crisis in the state’s hospitals, but declined to issue any further public health restrictions across the state.
Instead, Idaho will remain under the current modified Stage 2 public health order, which forbids public or private gatherings of more than 10 people while making exceptions for schools and political and religious gatherings. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.
The current order, which took effect Nov. 14, permits all businesses to remain open; requires six-foot physical distancing statewide “wherever possible"; and strongly recommends wearing face coverings while in public. It also requires masks at long-term care facilities; requires employers to follow sanitation, distancing, and other preventive guidelines; and prohibits bars from serving patrons unless they’re seated.
“This is getting critical right now, and we need people to do the right thing,” the governor said. Without a change in Idahoans’ behavior, he warned, the state will have to activate crisis standards of care, which guides rationing care from overwhelmed facilities and providers.
The state Board of Health & Welfare is meeting Friday morning to enact a new rule laying out how the standards can be activated; a panel of experts and state officials finalized the standards in June.
“My fellow Idahoans, we should all care about the situation in our hospitals right now, regardless of our views of COVID-19 and the pandemic response,” Little said. “If the state of Idaho must activate crisis standards of care, you or someone you love may be turned away from the hospital or given a lower standard of care, because there are too few resources to go around.”
He added grimly, “This is something our state has never had to do.”