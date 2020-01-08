Helped by a legislative impasse over the rules renewal process, Idaho’s governor made cutting regulations one of his signature policies in his first year in office, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Brad Little’s efforts got him favorable reviews from conservative media and even a trip to the White House to tout what Idaho is doing. And he wants to build on this in 2020 with more executive action and bills to remove obsolete language from state code.
