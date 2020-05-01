Idaho’s small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for new “Idaho Rebound Grants” May 7-11, “and the checks should be coming pretty soon right after that,” Gov. Brad Little said. Little offered more details about the new grant program, which will devote $300 million of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act to grants to impacted small businesses, during an appearance on Idaho Public Television on Thursday evening. The grants would be for up to $10,000.
“It is our goal to restart the economy — some of that is taking place right now,” the governor said. The grants, he said, will “give them a cash infusion to allow them, A, to survive, and B, to be ready to go so we can continue to accelerate the economy.”
The program is expected to benefit 30,000 or more of Idaho’s smallest businesses, all of whom will be publicly named on a state website in the interest of transparency. “We don’t think it’s going to be over-subscribed, but if it is, there’s going to be a lottery,” Little said.
He and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen appeared on a special episode of “Idaho Reports” on Thursday evening that was broadcast statewide, and answered questions submitted by viewers and posed by host Aaron Kunz.
Kunz chuckled as he noted that “multiple people wrote in asking this crucial question: Who’s been cutting your hair?”
Little said, “It’s funny you ask. … I tried to give myself a haircut, and it wasn’t very successful, and one of my friends at the Capitol, in the Capitol, kinda fixed the mess that I had when I tried to give myself a haircut.”
“So you haven’t gone to a hairdresser,” Kunz said, and the governor answered, “No.”
The earliest that hair salons would be authorized to reopen under the governor’s four-stage plan for reopening Idaho’s economy amid the pandemic is May 16, in Stage 2.
