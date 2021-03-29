A year after Idaho House members denounced the state Tax Commission as an “agency gone rogue” because of comments the commission’s then-chairman made to lawmakers, Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that sought to trim the powers of the commission chair.
In his veto message, Little wrote that the bill, HB 214, added “a level of red tape” by requiring the full four-member commission to weigh in on operational decisions now left up to the chairman. “It undermines the original intent of the Legislature that wisely assigned to the chairman, or his designee, the responsibility for the day-to-day administrative functions of the Tax Commission,” the governor wrote.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who co-sponsored HB 214 with Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, said Monday, “The governor’s office was good to reach out and talk about this before it hit me by surprise. I think the concern was that as drafted, it would run the risk of creating an actionable agenda item every time they needed to buy paper clips.”
“I don’t interpret the way we wrote the bill to do what he’s afraid it would do,” Chaney said, “but I do respect his concerns.”
In September, the commission got a new chairman, Jeff McCray, who like his predecessor, Tom Harris, came straight from the business world, not the government or tax world. Harris’ moves to revamp the agency, including hiring an operations officer and trimming back the discretion of the other appointed tax commissioners over their areas of tax policy, aroused lawmakers’ ire. Under questioning from members of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee last year, Harris bristled at suggestions his management moves weren’t following state law and said he didn’t believe the Legislature had a role in that.
Harris, the former longtime president of Western States Equipment, retired in September. Little appointed McCray, the longtime director of operations at McCain Foods in Burley, to replace him.
Chaney said the new chairman hasn’t undone the changes the previous chair instituted; he said he believes they make the appointed tax commissioners more of an appellate body than the overseers of their specific areas of state tax policy, including sales taxes, property taxes and income taxes.
