Gov. Brad Little Wednesday vetoed a bill to continue funding Idaho schools based on student enrollment numbers through 2023-24, writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones.
While the state’s default is to divide up K-12 funding based on average daily attendance, the State Board of Education — comprised mostly of Little appointees — has voted to temporarily switch over to enrollment-based funding in each of the last two school years to delink school funding from volatile pandemic-era attendance numbers.
In vetoing HB 723, Little said he’d support the State Board if it again votes to extend the funding switch, but only if attendance dropoffs warrant it.
“Each time this rule was adopted, it was designed to address known funding challenges that schools were facing due to a large drop in daily attendance created by the pandemic — often by 15 percent or more,” Little wrote in his veto message.
“I am supportive of the State Board reviewing (attendance) data with school administrators this fall and promulgating a temporary rule to maintain enrollment funding for the upcoming school year. My preference is not to commit to this change in advance of such data for the following year.”
Little did, however, sign off on a $23.5 million appropriation bill, which will pay for the state’s switch to enrollment-based funding for this school year. That appropriation also included $100,000 for an interim committee, which HB 723 would have created in order to reevaluate the state’s school funding formula over the next two years.
Little was mum on the proposed committee in his veto letter, but did say that changes to the formula are only “one area to explore,” among further increases to pay, benefits and facility funding.