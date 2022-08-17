...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Gov. Brad Little addresses the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Wednesday.
In his annual “Address to the Business Community” on Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little touted investments in the state from transportation to behavioral health, and urged business leaders and others in Idaho to “honor teachers.”
“Just those precious teachers who are in those classrooms, they’re meeting some of these challenging kids — they need our outward and inward support,” Little told the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon address in downtown Boise.
Little, who is seeking re-election in November, told the crowd of more than 250 that when he meets with other governors, they marvel at the success of Idaho’s economy.
“I’ve been around a long time,” he said, “and I’ve seen this incredible transformation and diversification of the state."