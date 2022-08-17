Gov. Brad Little address to the biz community 8-17-22

Gov. Brad Little addresses the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Wednesday.

 CATIE CLARK/Idaho Business Review

In his annual “Address to the Business Community” on Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little touted investments in the state from transportation to behavioral health, and urged business leaders and others in Idaho to “honor teachers.”

“Just those precious teachers who are in those classrooms, they’re meeting some of these challenging kids — they need our outward and inward support,” Little told the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon address in downtown Boise.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

