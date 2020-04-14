Idaho Gov. Brad Little this morning toured the staging area in Boise where Idaho is accepting and distributing hundreds of thousands of medical supplies provided by private donors, the federal government, and other sources, his office said in a news release. “Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our health care workers’ needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us,” Little said. “The protection of our health care workers is a big part of preserving health care capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe. Our goal from the start has been to slow the spread of coronavirus to protect lives and preserve health care capacity so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
The governor said there are enough supplies in stock to meet the projected demand for another two weeks, based current strategies, and Idaho can secure additional resources as needed. Supplies have come from the Strategic National Stockpile, private donations, and state and federal purchases.
Here’s a breakdown the governor released of PPE supplies received in Idaho to date through the distribution system overseen by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management:
Gowns, 36,842; face shields, 44,888; gloves, 887,975; coveralls, 5,518; N95 masks, 100,690; surgical masks, 215,358; and safety goggles, 88,992.
“The statewide stay-home order is working to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Little said in the release, “and Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term. I urge citizens and businesses to continue to donate medical supplies.”
Information on how to donate medical supplies is online here.