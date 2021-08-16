We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little addresses Idaho chiefs of police on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Chiefs of police from around Idaho are gathered in Boise today for their annual conference, which runs through Wednesday; Gov. Brad Little was their keynote speaker this morning. “Gov. Little is a strong supporter of Idaho law enforcement and the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association,” association President Rick Allen, chief of police in Garden City, said as he introduced Little. “He’s always been there for us.”
Little told the crowd of more than 60, “We all know safe communities form a thriving Idaho.”
“Throughout the pandemic, we have strived to support law enforcement officers and first responders as we navigate the very challenging circumstances,” he told the chiefs. Drawing a few chuckles, he said, “Some might blame you for Idaho’s growth. People are coming here because of what we have here in Idaho, our safety, our security, the appreciation of law enforcement, that it is absolutely critical.”
“Believe me, from all Idahoans, I want to give you a thank you,” he said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The governor also thanked law enforcement officers’ families for their sacrifices; noted passage of law-enforcement-backed legislation he signed this year addressing catastrophic disability benefits for police officers and firefighters and ongoing efforts to improve POST, the Idaho Police Officer Standards & Training Academy; and alluded the current spike in COVID-19 numbers. “Just as we have for the last 18 months, if we in Idaho in Idaho collectively all work together and stand together we will continue this incredible growth that the state of Idaho has and this incredible opportunity for our kids to want to choose to stay here,” he said. “So thanks for your service, and thanks for what you do for Idaho.”
Also today, Little giving his annual "Address to the Business Community" at a luncheon sponsored by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce; that starts shortly.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.