“What a year!” Gov. Brad Little exclaimed as he began his second State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature this afternoon. He thanked his wife, Teresa, and family, paid honor to this year’s 100th anniversary of women attaining the right to vote.
“We’ve come a long way. The faces in this chamber looked a lot different 100 years ago,” the governor said. “Please join me in acknowledging all the women – elected, appointed, and serving across state government – for your contributions to Idaho,” he said to applause and a standing ovation.
“We have much to be proud of. And much to work toward,” Little said. “I have learned that progress requires pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable in government. It requires a strong desire to get things done. And I have learned you cannot do it alone. I am proud of my partnership with you – the Idaho Legislature – for your collaboration in working with me to do the people’s work.”
The governor also acknowledged the service of Idaho National Guard members to cheers and applause, and lauded his work to reduce state regulations, and recognized his budget chief, Alex Adams, for his work to streamline or eliminate hundreds of pages of state administrative code.
"We are now the least-regulated state in the nation," Little said to another standing ovation.