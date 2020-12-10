During his news conference today, Gov. Brad Little said, “I want to address the folks who think COVID-19 is no big deal. Regardless of how much you call into question the recovery rates and death rate, how many cases and deaths are counted, and other topics, the situation in our hospitals right now is not something you can debate.”
“The hospitals aren’t fudging the numbers,” he said. “They have absolutely no incentive to make our current situation seem worse than it is. The problem facing our medical facilities is real.”
“We remain at a dangerous precipice,” Little said. “If we cannot collectively and individually do a better job to slow the spread of this virus, this situation will affect you personally, whether you get COVID or not.”
“There’s a lot of noise out there,” he said. “When it comes to my position as governor, there are just as many people saying Idaho is doing too little as there are people saying we’ve done too much in our pandemic response. My administration and I will continue to do the job of ensuring hospitals are equipped with the resources they need to avoid crisis stands of care. We will continue to improve access to testing. We will continue to move towards broadly available therapeutics and a vaccine. Those things are the responsibility of government. But government alone is not going to solve our problem.”
“The solution is each one of us and our personal choices,” he said. “Our success or failure comes down to personal decisions to protect our loved ones and to exercise personal responsibility. Our individual choices can prevent the need to ration health care in the coming weeks and months. Please make the right choices. Choose whether to wear a mask when you’re around anyone who’s not a member of your household. Choose to avoid gatherings and keep physical distancing between you and others. And if we all choose to love our neighbors and do a better job, we will be able to protect lives, protect our workforce, protect our economy, and protect our children from falling behind.”