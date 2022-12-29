Ed Schriever

Ed Schriever, shown during a deer hunt in southern Idaho

 Courtesy photo/Ed Schriever via Lewiston Tribune

Gov. Brad Little today announced his appointment of Ed Schriever, the recently retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish & Game, to be Idaho’s representative to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Schriever replaces Jim Yost, who is retiring after serving since 2007.

The Power Council, which was established in 1980, is an interstate agency including Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington that develops a regional power plan addressing key energy, fish and wildlife issues in the Columbia River Basin. The Bonneville Power Administration and other federal agencies carry out plans and programs developed by the council.


