Gov. Brad Little has named Mike Edmondson, who has worked in the agency for 14 years, as the new head of the Governor's Office of Species Conservation. Edmondson, who has been serving as the acting administrator of since July 31, has been leading Little's Salmon Workgroup, and the governor praised his record there.
The Governor's Office of Species Conservation was created by the Legislature in 2000, and charged with planning, coordinating and implementing the state’s actions to preserve, protect and restore species listed as endangered or threatened. It works in coordination with the state's natural resource agencies, and also is charged with "taking into consideration the economic vitality of the state." Based in Boise, the OSC also has offices in Salmon and Moscow.
Here is Little's full announcement:
Mike Edmondson to lead Governor’s Office of Species Conservation
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today Mike Edmondson will take over as administrator of the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation (OSC).
“Mike Edmundson has a long history of working with landowners and industry to ensure that Idaho works to conserve and recover species while our economy remains vibrant. He has a proven track record in natural resource policy, and he was instrumental in leading my Salmon Workgroup. I am confident he will carry over that leadership and collaborative spirit into his new role as OSC administrator,” Governor Little said.
Residing under the Office of the Governor, OSC provides coordination on all Endangered Species Act issues among state agencies and acts as a policy, technical, and legal resource for the state, industry, and Idaho citizens.
Edmondson has worked at OSC for 14 years, serving as interim administrator, program manager, and aquatic species manager and policy advisor. Edmondson also worked for 14 years at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in surface water quality. Edmondson is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo where he earned a degree in Ecology and Systematic Biology. He and his wife have lived in Boise since 1993 and have three daughters.
“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity Governor Little is giving me to lead OSC and work to conserve and recover species while maintaining Idaho’s working lands,” Edmondson said. “Providing leadership and working proactively to avert the need to list new species, where possible, will be a major priority during my tenure. I am committed to listening to the needs of our rural communities, landowners, and other stakeholders and to working collaboratively to preserve Idaho’s unique way of life.”
As administrator, a significant focus for Edmondson will be working with state and federal partners on Greater Sage Grouse conservation while ensuring that federal overreach is avoided. He will also implement recommendations of the Governor’s Salmon Workgroup.
Edmondson’s position as administrator is effective today.