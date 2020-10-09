"We’re on track for a $530 million surplus in the current fiscal year, approximately 10 times what was expected prior to the pandemic," Gov. Brad Little said today. "If this holds, it would be the largest surplus in state history." However, he didn't yet announce any change in the budget cuts he's already ordered this year in anticipation of shortfalls.
"We are optimistic but cautiously optimistic," the governor said. "We will continue to track revenue and be conservative until we see what happens in the fall and winter months."
"Idaho still has about $130 million in CARES Act funding available to deploy across Idaho in the coming months to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in our state. ... I’m optimistic that if we collectively continue our efforts to mitigate COVID-19, we will have enough money in the state budget at the end of the fiscal year to provide tax relief to Idahoans and to make much needed investments," including in transportation, water projects and more.
While lauding Idaho’s economic rebound, Little noted that COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Idaho, with winter looming. “We simply cannot continue that trajectory if we forget how we got here," he said. "Healthy people, open schools and a strong economy are not separate. They are all the same.” He called on Idahoans to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. “Let’s do all we can,” he said. “Please wear a mask around others as much as possible. Keep your distance from others who aren’t in your household. Please do. … Do it because it protects yourself and all others that are around you. Please do it because it’s the best way to show love for your neighbor. Do it because we want our kids to stay in school. Do it because it’s the right thing to do. Our personal and economic well-being depends on it.”