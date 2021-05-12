Gov. Brad Little has signed HB 389, the controversial, wide-ranging property tax bill authored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, which many city leaders opposed. In a letter to House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, Little said, "I support the bill sponsors' intent to provide overdue and much-needed property tax relief for Idahoans, and they should be applauded for their attempt to curb unsustainable increases in property taxes due, in large part, to the rapid surge in home prices."
Little continued, "However, I do have significant concerns with the process leading up to the passage of House Bill 389 as well as its practical implications.
"I am supportive of the increase in the homeowner's exemption from $100,000 to $125,000, but the near-exponential increases in home valuations mean the exemption will only slow the property tax increases for many Idahoans and not provide long-term relief. I am also supportive of updating the circuit breaker credit to ensure that our veterans, elderly, and lower-income populations can afford to stay in their homes, but I fear these changes may have unintended consequences for some individuals and families.
"I have always subscribed to the adage that our taxes need to be fair, simple, competitive, and predictable. When considered against these pillars of tax policy, House Bill 389 falls short. The bill is an aggregate of complex and nuanced changes to Idaho's property tax code, and I am troubled that this was introduced in the waning days of the longest legislative session in Idaho history."