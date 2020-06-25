Asked by reporters about the hierarchy of decision-making as Idaho moves calls about restrictions to a local and regional level, Gov. Brad Little said mayors and health districts will have decision-making authority, as well as his continuing authority along with state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “It’s always going to be about communication, it’s always going to be about what’s best for their constituents,” Little said. “It’s my job to take the science, take the plan that we’ve got, and do all we can to implement it. … It may not be as inconsistent as it may be somewhat of a disagreement about how you interpret the data when the data comes in.”
But asked what would happen if a mayor wants to do one thing, but the local health district wants to do another, Little said he’d mediate or, if necessary, make the tie-breaking call. “If it’s … elected official or appointed officials,” if either is standing in the way of the best interests of health for their community, he said, “it’s to their peril.”
“We’ll address it when we come to that,” he said. “We’ll continue to work on that.” He noted that every health district, by law, has a physician on its board. “Ultimately Director Jeppesen and I are responsible for the health care capacity of the entire community, and if it looks like someone is saying ... we’ll be the Sweden model where we’ll get herd immunity, then at that point in time, in consultation with the health districts, we may have to step in. But I don’t want to do that. But I will if I have to.”