Gov. Brad Little said legislators should strongly consider delaying the upcoming session or moving to a remote setting, as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to increase and pressure mounts on Idaho’s hospitals, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. Little said he is also considering changing how he delivers the annual State of the State address, which is scheduled to open the legislative session on Jan. 11.
“This (Statehouse) building is a pretty good petri dish for transmissible moments of COVID,” Little told Idaho Education News during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. “I would advise my separate but equal legislative branch to seriously consider it.”
When asked to clarify what legislators should consider, Little said, “either figure out some way to more remotely do it or postpone it like a lot of our neighboring states.”
Nothing has been finalized regarding the State of the State address, but Little said one option is delivering the speech from Lincoln Auditorium dais, and allowing legislators to watch separately from their House or Senate floor seats or remotely.
Traditionally, all three branches of government cram into House chambers to listen to the annual address.
“Before we get there, if the numbers don’t do something drastic delivery of the State of the State will look different than it has before,” Little said. “The Constitution says I have to deliver the message, it doesn’t say how.”
You can read Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org.