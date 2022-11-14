...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Gov. Brad Little, left, answers questions during an AARP call-in on Thursday; at right is Lupe Wissel, Idaho state director for AARP.
After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year.
HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but not all, of them.
“They fixed a little of it this year,” Little told the seniors, “and I’ve talked to legislative leadership and they’re going to do more on the circuit breaker, which will help seniors with their property taxes. I think there’s an agreement on doing something – I don’t know what something is.”
Idaho legislators are gathering in Lewiston this week, Monday through Wednesday, for their biennial North Idaho Tour, sponsored by the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. Little was scheduled to address the group Monday evening at a “Governor’s Banquet,” after which lawmakers will hold closed-door party caucuses.
The next legislative session is set to convene Jan. 9.