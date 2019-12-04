In his remarks to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho today, Gov. Brad Little said the budget he proposes to state lawmakers in January will follow five “conservative principles.” They are: “Don’t spend money until you bring it in. Save money in preparation for a potential downturn. Make investments where they matter. Take steps to put budget surpluses back in the taxpayers’ pockets.” And finally, “A conservative budget starts with accurate forecasts.”
Toward that end, he said, “I have started a new practice of tapping expert economists in the private sector to help us achieve an accurate economic forecast.”
Little drew applause several times during his luncheon keynote speech, including when he touted a reduction of the state’s administrative code by 18 pages; when he proclaimed that Idaho “just surpassed South Dakota and now hold(s) the title of the least regulated state in America;” and when he made this comment about how education remains his top priority: “We have a constitutional and a moral obligation to our youngest citizens and our future.” I’ll have a full report later this afternoon.