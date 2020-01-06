Gov. Brad Little said his No. 1 priority remains education. “As state elected leaders, our constitutional obligation to K-12 public education is clear,” he told lawmakers. “Article 9 Section 1 states it is our duty ‘to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.’ But we also have a moral obligation to all our youngest citizens. I subscribe to the view that it is better to prepare children today than to repair them later.”
Little’s budget proposes a 4.09%, $77.7 millon increase for K-12 public schools next year; that’s well below the $100 million increase that state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra sought.
The budget includes the governor’s literacy initiative, funding it at the same level as last year; lawmakers funded part, $3.2 milliion, of it last year with one-time funds, so what shows as technically an increase actually keeps it level, while making the funding ongoing.
Little is also calling for $30 million for the career ladder to increase teacher pay, with a focus on the most-experienced veteran teachers; $7.7 million for the second year of the phase-in of a starting teacher pay increase to $40,000 a year that lawmakers approved last year; and $7 million to replace one-time funds allocated last year to increase the state’s Opportunity Scholarship, keeping it at the same level next year and making the funding ongoing. That increase this year made the scholarship available to 2,400 additional students.
He said his proposals should help reverse an "unsustainable" trend toward reliance more and more on property tax to fund schools in Idaho, through supplemental levies.
Little’s education budget proposals also include a $1 million investment into professional development and additional resources to better serve Idaho K-12 students’ social and emotional challenges, including trauma and mental illness; and a $2 million boost to the Advanced Opportunities program, the popular program that pays for high school students to take college classes.
For higher education, the governor’s budget proposes just a small general-fund increase of 0.39%, but the governor’s budget chief, Alex Adams, said that’s misleading because big boosts for higher ed are spread among other budgets. That includes the Opportunity Scholarship funding, which accounts for what shows as a 36% increase in the budget for Education Special Programs; $27 million for new facilities on college and university campuses; $6 million in the Capital Budget for new career-technical education facilities at the College of Eastern Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and the Department of Juvenile Corrections; and $3.9 million to fund the Enrollment Workload Adjustment for higher ed institutions, which accounts for enrollment increases.
He’s also calling for funding a new cybersecurity degree collaboration between BSU, ISU and the U of I, with $1 million in one-time state funding.