Gov. Brad Little told lawmakers he’s focusing on “conservative growth and transparent budgeting” in his proposed budgets for the state for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Overall, Little is proposing a 3.75% increase in state general fund spending next year, the lowest increase since 2014, when the state was still climbing out of the Great Recession.
He’s also proposing big increases in the state’s budget reserves. That will require legislation to lift the cap on the state’s main rainy-day savings account, the Budget Stabilization Fund, from the current 10% – which it’s at – to 15%. “The time to prepare for a potential downturn is now, when times are good,” he said. “I understand it is difficult for state agencies and our universities to tighten things up, but it must be done habitually and willingly because it is the right thing to do.”
"A former JFAC co-chair -- my dad -- stated the easiest thing to do is spend other people's money," Little told lawmakers.
The governor’s budget proposes adding more than $100 million to state savings accounts, between the Budget Stabilization Fund and the Public Education Stabilization Fund. PESF would get a $32 million one-time transfer to replace funds depleted in fiscal year 2020; the rest would boost the stabilization fund, once the cap is lifted.