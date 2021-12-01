Next week, Idaho businesses will receive notices of an unemployment insurance tax increase, but if Gov. Brad Little has his way, lawmakers will reverse that when they return to town in January for the legislative session.
Little told the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho on Wednesday that he’ll propose legislation to freeze the base tax rate for unemployment insurance for Idaho businesses for two years, in 2022 and 2023. “This will result in a tax savings of $64 million to Idaho businesses over the next two years,” he said.
Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said the idea is to avoid two years of formula-driven tax increases for businesses that would then be followed by a cut three years out. A two-year freeze in the rate will avoid those ups and downs, without compromising the solvency of the unemployment insurance fund, she said.
“If the Legislature agrees with the governor and passes the legislation, we would do a follow-up notice,” Revier said. “And we hope it could be done in the first part of the session, so we could notify businesses before they pay their quarterly taxes.”
Little unveiled the proposal in his luncheon keynote speech to the ATI’s annual conference, which traditionally serves as a run-up to the Idaho legislative session. The conference was attended by hundreds of people, including legislators, lobbyists, business people and local government representatives.
Little also promised that in January he will “reveal my plans on how to give back to the people of Idaho yet another record budget surplus,” including “additional tax relief and continued investments in the areas that impact our lives the most, schools, roads and clean water.”
Many attendees at the conference were focused on property tax relief, with widespread concern around the state about the impacts of HB 389, a package of property tax changes, local government budget caps, business tax breaks and a small increase in the homeowner’s exemption that lawmakers passed in the final days of the main part of this year’s session in May.
“Property taxes continue to be a priority,” Little told the group, “and I will work with the Legislature and organizations like ATI to find solutions to offer real and immediate property tax relief.”