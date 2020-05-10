Teachers would be frozen on the state’s salary career ladder, and technology and IT funding would be reduced, under a new plan to cut K-12 funding by almost $99 million next year, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin. Gov. Brad Little put the plan forward Friday. Idaho Education News obtained Little’s memo Friday afternoon.
The 5 percent holdbacks are not a surprise. School administrators and state agencies have been bracing for possible cuts since last month. But in a memo sent to school district and charter administrators, Little laid out his blueprint to cut the K-12 budget. And he laid out the predicament plainly; without the cuts, Idaho will not balance next year’s budget.
“It is clear due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that the expenditures from the general fund authorized by the Legislature for the fiscal year 2021 will exceed projected state revenues,” Little wrote.
The 5 percent cuts would apply to the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1, and affect K-12 and all state agencies. You can read Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org.