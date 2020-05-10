Little EdNews file

Gov. Brad Little

 Idaho Education News, file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Teachers would be frozen on the state’s salary career ladder, and technology and IT funding would be reduced, under a new plan to cut K-12 funding by almost $99 million next year, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin. Gov. Brad Little put the plan forward Friday. Idaho Education News obtained Little’s memo Friday afternoon.

The 5 percent holdbacks are not a surprise. School administrators and state agencies have been bracing for possible cuts since last month. But in a memo sent to school district and charter administrators, Little laid out his blueprint to cut the K-12 budget. And he laid out the predicament plainly; without the cuts, Idaho will not balance next year’s budget.

“It is clear due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that the expenditures from the general fund authorized by the Legislature for the fiscal year 2021 will exceed projected state revenues,” Little wrote.

The 5 percent cuts would apply to the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1, and affect K-12 and all state agencies. You can read Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments