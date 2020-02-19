Gov. Brad Little was asked today at his address to the Idaho Press Club about several bills regarding people who are transgender that are pending in the Idaho Legislature, including some that would conflict with federal court rulings, such as a proposal on birth certificate changes. “I have not seen them,” Little said. “I’m not a big discrimination guy. … Obviously, we have to comply with constitutional challenges.” He said he hasn’t “seen the analysis” about the current bills. “I think I said this a couple days ago,” Little said, “some of these are a reaction to things that are happening in other states that might not be quite that applicable here in Idaho. But I haven’t seen the details of it.”
Little on this year's transgender bills: Haven't seen the analysis, but 'I'm not a big discrimination guy'
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.