Speaking on a statewide Q&A show on the state’s coronavirus response on Idaho Public Television on Thursday evening, Gov. Brad Little said, “Today, we have community spread in every corner of the state.” Asked about complaints from some about his stay-at-home orders, including those expressing desires to assemble or go to in-person church services, Little said, “I am shocked that almost overnight, whether it was the order we did in Blaine County, the order we did statewide, how incredibly accepted it was. … I did not do this idly.”
“But the safety of the people of Idaho is paramount,” the governor said. “I have that constitutional authority, I have it by code, but I am not using it all lightly. It’s a heavy responsibility to me.”
“We want to be able to go back to what we were before,” Little said. “It’s absolutely from a scientific basis and from a health care basis and from a legal basis the right thing to do. It was a heavy decision for me to do it. By not doing it, the health consequences would have been worse.”
Little joined state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, state Labor Director Jani Revier and host Aaron Kunz on a special presentation of "Idaho Reports," answering questions submitted from around the state.
As of 5 p.m. today, Idaho was reporting 891 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 cases statewide, including 222 newly reported today, and nine deaths; nearly 8,000 Idahoans have been tested. Forty-six of the confirmed cases were among Idaho health care workers. “We are increasing our testing,” Little said. “We know that because of the behavior and because of the incredible compliance of the people in the state of Idaho, those numbers are going to go down compared to what they would have been. … The rate of growth is going to go down, because we’ll slow community spread.”
The governor’s statewide stay-at-home order was issued March 25, to last for at least 21 days. Asked if it’ll be extended, he said, “I know something will take its place.” He compared the situation to after 9/11, when initial shutdowns were lifted, but changes remained in procedures at U.S. airports. “Until we have a vaccine, until we have immunity, until we have good treatment, something is going to have to take place after the 15th, but it depends upon the science that is out there,” Little said. “Life will not go back to normal for a long time.”
Also during the live statewide program, Jeppesen was asked when the state will reporting specific locations where infected people have been, so people can track that. “In our current testing volume, that would not be possible,” he said, “but as we get more testing up and running, that will allow it to be much more precise.”
Revier said the state still is awaiting guidance from the federal government before it can update its unemployment systems to start paying the new enhanced federal benefits. “We’re hopeful we get guidance next week,” she said; it would then take another 2-3 weeks before those enhanced payments could go out. She said anyone eligible for the enhanced $600 per week unemployment benefit also is eligible for regular benefits, so she encouraged them to sign up now.
Asked whether he’s mobilized the National Guard, Little said, “No, but we’re doing all the planning and the logistics for just exactly that. If we need to get resources into an area, if we need people to drive ambulances or whatever it is, they’re already doing the training. They’re working with our Idaho Office of Emergency Management so they can step right in at a moment’s notice.”