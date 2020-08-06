Asked about his announcement yesterday that he’ll call a special session of the Legislature on Aug. 24, Little said, “The parameters in our Constitution is that the Legislature comes to town for a specific issue.” He said he’s hearing consensus about needed legislative actions on elections and civil liability. “There’s a lot of talk about education, but the consensus part is maybe not quite there yet,” he said.
The urgency, he said, is “We’ve got election coming up, and we’ve got schools starting.”
He said lawmakers are in discussions about how to safely hold a special session in the Capitol during a pandemic. “But the Legislature, they have jurisdiction over the three floors in the Capitol, that’s their right,” he said. “They’ve had lots of discussions.” He noted that his Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee approved $1.1 million for tech improvements to allow social distancing and remote meetings in the Capitol.
“But really, the transmissible moments that exist over there are going to have to be addressed,” Little said. “How do they do the roll call, how do they do the spacing … do you change the House and Senate floor. ... They’re aware of it, they’ll get it.”
Asked if he’d tell lawmakers to wear masks, Little said he’d “absolutely” advise them to do so. “The line between who establishes the rules is pretty plain in Idaho,” Little said, “the courts determine their rules, the legislative branch determines their rules. I think it’s a good practice.”